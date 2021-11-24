Seminole Tribe Asks Judge To Stay Fla. Sports Betting Ruling

By Khorri Atkinson (November 24, 2021, 7:30 PM EST) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida is asking a D.C. federal judge to immediately pause her ruling that rejected its request to intervene in a case that invalidated the tribe's gambling agreement with the state of Florida, saying the tribe's standing to participate warrants a review by the D.C. Circuit. The tribe on Nov. 23 urged U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich to expeditiously rule on its motion for a stay no later than Nov. 24 so that, if necessary, it can promptly seek relief at the appellate court. While Judge Friedrich concluded that the tribe's 2021 gambling contract allowing mobile sports...

