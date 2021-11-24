Texas Panel Won't Send Refinery Death Suit To Louisiana

By Michelle Casady (November 24, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday denied Calcasieu Refining Co.'s request to kick out of Texas courts a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal fire at its refinery in Louisiana, rejecting arguments that the plaintiffs were forum shopping across state lines. The ruling clears the way for the family of Adam Dearmon, who died from injuries sustained in a September 2020 fire at the refinery, to proceed with their wrongful death lawsuit in Jefferson County, Texas. In a three-paragraph, per curiam opinion, the panel held Calcasieu had "failed to establish it is entitled to the relief sought in its petition."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS