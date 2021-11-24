NFL, Rams Sign $790M Deal With St. Louis Over Move To LA

By Craig Clough (November 24, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The National Football League and the Los Angeles Rams have struck a $790 million deal to end a four-year-old lawsuit brought by the city and county of St. Louis over the Rams' 2016 relocation to Southern California, the municipalities announced Wednesday. The deal comes ahead of a looming January trial that could have forced the league to reveal sensitive details about its relocation rules and required some team owners to turn over financial information as part of the city's plan to seek punitive damages, according to court filings. "This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS