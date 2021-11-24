Chicago Social Club Says Monet Painting Win Should Stick

By Lauraann Wood (November 24, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Union League Club of Chicago urged the First District Appellate Court of Illinois on Wednesday to support its quick defeat of claims that it unlawfully backed out of an agreement to sell a Claude Monet painting to an Australian fine art company for $7.2 million. The club argued that a Cook County Circuit Court judge correctly granted it judgment in Thompson Fine Art Ltd.'s contract suit because the club never offered to sell the 1872 painting, "Apple Trees in Blossom," so it couldn't have ever formed a contract with the company. Thompson alleges that it received an email from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS