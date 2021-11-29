J&J's Bankruptcy Move To NJ Cracks Door For Dismissal Bid

By Vince Sullivan (November 29, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- The transfer of a Johnson & Johnson unit's bankruptcy case to New Jersey may ease talc injury claimants' quest to get the proceeding thrown out, but experts say the effort remains an uphill battle that could ultimately still prove futile. The Chapter 11 filing of a J&J spinoff dubbed LTL Management LLC has drawn much attention, largely negative, because it followed a series of corporate maneuvers dubbed a "Texas two-step" where a large corporation can potentially reduce significant tort liability through a series of mergers. Plaintiffs attorneys have argued ever since the case was originally filed in North Carolina bankruptcy court...

