Judge Tosses PPP Class Action Against Nonbank Lender

By Katryna Perera (November 29, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed with prejudice a putative class action Wednesday against nonbank lender Fountainhead Commercial Capital LLC, which had been accused of prioritizing high-dollar applicants for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson dismissed the case after finding that the plaintiff, Los Angeles-based Elizabeth M. Byrnes Inc., had failed to properly plead claims of fraudulent concealment, fraudulent deceit, unfair business practices and false advertising. Fountainhead had filed a motion to dismiss the plaintiff's second amended complaint in September. Byrnes initially filed suit against Fountainhead in May 2020, claiming the finance firm advertised that it would process loan...

