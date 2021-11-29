EPA Tells Justices 9th Circ. Water Permit Ruling Is Sound

By Morgan Conley (November 29, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- The EPA told the U.S. Supreme Court it shouldn't take up Idaho landowners' bid to overturn a ruling that they need a water quality permit to build on their property, fighting the landowners' claim that there is confusion among the circuit courts about the scope of federal jurisdiction over wetlands. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the high court it should deny a petition for writ of certiorari lodged by Michael and Chantell Sackett, which challenges the Ninth Circuit's ruling that they need a Clean Water Act permit to build a home on their property. In its opposition brief Wednesday, the EPA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS