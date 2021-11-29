Kansas Hospital Sues HHS Over Drug Reimbursements

By Adam Lidgett (November 29, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Kansas hospital has hit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with a lawsuit challenging cuts made to a federal drug discount program for low-income patients, saying the cut "severely threatens" the hospital's ability to provide care. The University of Kansas Hospital Authority filed a complaint on Nov. 24 that is fighting a decision from the federal government to continue a reduction of Medicare reimbursement rates for certain drugs bought under the Public Health Service Act's 340B program. The complaint alleged that the federal government went beyond its "authority under the Medicare statute in contravention of congressional intent, as...

