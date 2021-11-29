Apple Foe Slams 'Radical' $308M Verdict Reversal At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (November 29, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A patent holding company has argued at the Federal Circuit that U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision to wipe out a $308.5 million patent verdict against Apple was a "radical" expansion of a rarely invoked rule meant to punish slow-walking applicants at the patent office. The Nov. 22 brief came almost three months after Personalized Media Communications LLC announced its plans to appeal an August ruling from Judge Gilstrap that put to bed a patent the company owned on decrypting digital media content, which was tied to an application PMC filed in 1981 and was finally granted from the U.S. Patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS