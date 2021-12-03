Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Preview: BLM Masks, $1.4B Award Fight End 2021

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania mass transit operator, the commonwealth's banking regulator and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are among the entities in December seeking the Third Circuit's input on such issues as thorny constitutional matters and a $1.4 billion arbitral award battle.

In another case, the Federal Trade Commission will defend its successful bid to enjoin two New Jersey hospitals from what it says is an anti-competitive plan to merge.

Here are some highlights from the Third Circuit's December calendar:

Pa. Agency Pushes to Revive Workplace BLM Mask Ban

The Port Authority of Allegheny County is fighting to revive its policy prohibiting employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!