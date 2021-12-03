3rd Circ. Preview: BLM Masks, $1.4B Award Fight End 2021

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 3, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania mass transit operator, the commonwealth's banking regulator and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are among the entities in December seeking the Third Circuit's input on such issues as thorny constitutional matters and a $1.4 billion arbitral award battle. In another case, the Federal Trade Commission will defend its successful bid to enjoin two New Jersey hospitals from what it says is an anti-competitive plan to merge. Here are some highlights from the Third Circuit's December calendar: Pa. Agency Pushes to Revive Workplace BLM Mask Ban The Port Authority of Allegheny County is fighting to revive its policy prohibiting employees...

