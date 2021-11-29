Shearman Coaches Fenway Owner In Penguins Buy

By Brian Dowling (November 29, 2021, 12:27 PM EST) -- The owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. has snagged a major interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team in a deal guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP and Reed Smith LLP, respectively, the groups announced Monday. Fenway Sports Group's deal for an unspecified controlling interest in the franchise, pending approval from the National Hockey League, is expected to close by the end of the year. No financial terms were released. The Penguins ownership group was represented by attorneys at Reed Smith LLP, including partner Kristin Wells, head of the firm's global sports practice. As an associate in 1999, Wells worked with then-Penguins...

