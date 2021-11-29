Court Hears NJ Judge Must Face Psychiatric Exam In Suit

By Bill Wichert (November 29, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- New Jersey judiciary officials have asked a federal court to order a state judge to undergo a psychiatric examination by their expert, claiming the analysis is critical for investigating her allegations that their purported misconduct left her emotionally distressed to the point where her nosebleeds required surgery. Less than two weeks after Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone refused to consent to the evaluation, Bergen County Superior Court Assignment Judge Bonnie J. Mizdol and her co-defendants on Wednesday moved for an order compelling her to submit to an independent medical examination with Dr. Kenneth Weiss. "Defendants have a right to defend...

