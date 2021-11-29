AmFam Says Injury Settlement Bars $13B Surveillance Suit

By Ganesh Setty (November 29, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Georgia woman's $13 billion lawsuit accusing American Family Insurance Co., its defense counsel and a private investigation firm of conspiring to illegally spy on her should be thrown out because her claims have already been settled and dismissed with prejudice, the insurer told a Georgia state court. American Family Insurance says Cruz agreed to release the insurer, its agents and administrators from any and all claims related to a 2012 car accident. (Getty/Steve Dykes) Luisa Cruz Mezquital "has no right to re-litigate" her "vexatious and multiplicitous" illegal surveillance claims against the insurer and its staff attorney because the claims are barred...

