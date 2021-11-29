Google Offers UK More Privacy Sandbox Commitments

By Nadia Dreid (November 29, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- Google has agreed to a tighter set of conditions for its upcoming privacy standards project that will phase out the use of third-party cookies, and the United Kingdom's competition enforcer is now mulling whether they're strong enough. The Privacy Sandbox Initiative isn't supposed to wrap up until the second half of 2023, but government officials across Europe — and particularly in the U.K. — have been concerned about what the new set of standards will mean for competition on the web once third-party cookies are done away with on Google Chrome. The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that the tech...

