Ex-Pentagon Chief Mark Esper Sues Over Memoir Redactions

By Khorri Atkinson (November 29, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper sued the Pentagon Sunday in D.C. federal court, claiming that Biden administration officials are "unreasonably" blocking him from publishing the "unvarnished and candid" version of his upcoming memoir about his tenure under former President Donald Trump. Esper, whose book "A Sacred Oath" is scheduled to be published in May 2022, alleges that agency officials have not justified blocking significant portions of his manuscript six months after he submitted it for prepublication review. The former Pentagon chief insisted his manuscript has no sensitive information that could be classified or otherwise implicate the country's national security,...

