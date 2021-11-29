RR Donnelley Acknowledges Chatham Bid Against Atlas

By Leslie Pappas (November 29, 2021, 1:58 PM EST) -- Marketing communications firm R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. on Monday acknowledged two competing bids to a proposed $2.1 billion merger with private equity firm Atlas Holdings LLC, a $9.10 per share offer from Chatham Asset Management LLC and a $10 per share deal from an unnamed "strategic party." The proposed deal had drawn two lawsuits, which plaintiffs sought to expedite at a hearing Monday in Delaware's Chancery Court. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said during a hearing Monday she'd postpone her decision on whether to fast track the litigation, saying she was "reticent" to expedite the case "when the process is ongoing."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS