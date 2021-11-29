Kossoff Says He'll Turn Over Docs To Bankruptcy Court

By Emma Whitford (November 29, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, who is facing claims that he misused millions of dollars in client funds, told a bankruptcy judge Monday that he will turn over documents after he was threatened with jail time for not fully complying with discovery. Kossoff will turn over schedules — or papers laying out his defunct firm Kossoff PLLC's debts — by the court's Tuesday deadline, according to Kossoff's counsel, Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack. By doing so, he expects to avoid an arrest warrant from Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones ahead of his impending guilty plea to unspecified...

