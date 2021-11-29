Restaurateur Seeks New Trial Over Denied COVID Coverage

By Shane Dilworth (November 29, 2021, 3:15 PM EST) -- The operator of nine Midwest restaurants is seeking a new trial on whether Cincinnati Insurance breached its property policy in denying coverage for business losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, telling a Missouri federal court that the jury was improperly instructed. K.C. Hopps Ltd. said in a motion Wednesday that the jury should not have been given instructions about the applicability of the "ordinance of law or acts or decisions" exclusions, explaining that government shutdown orders did not cause physical damage to the properties. For the exclusions to apply, K.C. Hopps explained that the orders must have caused the restaurants to...

