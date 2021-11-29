Stop Claiming 'Most Reliable' 5G, Ad Watchdog Urges T-Mobile

By Christopher Cole (November 29, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- An ad industry oversight body has urged T-Mobile to stop saying it has the "most reliable" next-generation mobile network based on third-party data after AT&T challenged the claim. The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs made the recommendation after looking into the dispute over two TV spots and internet advertising that based the claim on data from the testing company Umlaut, which provides advisory and engineering services. T-Mobile quickly signaled plans to appeal to NAD's review board. T-Mobile's commercials make both express and implied claims about top 5G reliability among mobile carriers, according to NAD, a group that independently fields...

