NJ Firm Aims To Toss Malpractice Claims In Housing Suit

By Bill Wichert (November 29, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- New Jersey attorney Joseph Mariniello Jr. and his law firm want a state court to toss the malpractice claims the borough of Englewood Cliffs brought against them over a purportedly unfavorable settlement in affordable housing litigation, saying they were not involved in that matter. A week after Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC and a firm attorney launched a similar dismissal bid, Mariniello and his firm, Mariniello & Mariniello PC, told Bergen County Superior Court on Monday that a review of the case docket shows they "never filed an appearance or paper" in the underlying litigation over the borough's affordable housing obligations under state...

