GAO Says DOD Could Accept Domestic Sourcing Self-Cert

By Daniel Wilson (November 29, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a protest arguing the Defense Logistics Agency wrongly awarded a deal for freight containers despite claims the awardee was not compliant with domestic sourcing requirements, saying the DLA reasonably relied on the contractor's self-certification. There was nothing in W&K Containers Inc.'s self-certification of compliance with the domestic sourcing requirements of the Buy American Act, or BAA, for the DLA to suspect misrepresentation, according to a Nov. 18 GAO decision released Monday that denied Sea Box Inc.'s protest. Nor were there any warning signs outside the certification that warranted a closer look, the GAO added....

