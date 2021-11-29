Zimbabwe Looks To Toss $277M Award In Land Reform Fight

By Caroline Simson (November 29, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- Zimbabwe is fighting a German and Swiss family's efforts to enforce a $277 million arbitral award stemming from a controversial land reform program aimed at returning land to the indigenous population, arguing the award can only be enforced by its domestic courts. The landlocked African nation told a Washington, D.C., court in a brief filed on Nov. 24 that it never agreed to waive its sovereign immunity and face such an enforcement suit in the U.S., saying its position on this point was made clear in a series of underlying treaties. The von Pezold family won the award more than six...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS