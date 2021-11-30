Pension Fund Attys Targeted For Sanctions In NJ ERISA Row

By Nick Muscavage (November 30, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- The attorneys representing a paint company in a pension dispute are seeking sanctions against a pension fund and a Philadelphia-based law firm for filing a "wildly frivolous and wholly improper motion to dismiss" on behalf of the pension fund. New Jersey-based attorneys with Peckar & Abramson PC argue in Monday's request for sanctions against Philadelphia-based firm Jennings Sigmond PC that the firm is "intentionally delaying proceedings" in a pension fund dispute in order to collect the "exorbitant withdrawal liability interim payments while its frivolous motion is pending." Marc L. Gelman, who is representing the pension fund on behalf of Jennings Sigmond,...

