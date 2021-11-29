DirecTV Asks 8th Circ. To Keep Mo. Fee Fight In Fed. Court

By Asha Glover (November 29, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- DirecTV told the Eighth Circuit on Monday that a Missouri federal court improperly remanded to state court several municipalities' suit against DirecTV and Dish Network over video fee liabilities. DirecTV said in a brief that the district court remanded the case under a narrow doctrine that does not apply to fees, government-filed collection actions, damages claims or Class Action Fairness Act cases. The company's filing follows a Missouri federal court's decision in August to side with the city of Creve Coeur and numerous other municipalities in ruling that the comity doctrine, which generally asks federal courts to defer to state courts...

