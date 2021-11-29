7th Circ. Rejects CFPB's Redo Bid For Tossed $59M Win

By Katryna Perera (November 29, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday rejected a request from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to reconsider an earlier ruling that upended a $59 million judgment the agency won against a law firm accused of scamming struggling homeowners. The CFPB had petitioned the Seventh Circuit for a panel or en banc rehearing in October, saying the appeals court got it wrong when it ruled in July that practicing attorneys are exempt from Regulation O, which requires mortgage assistance relief services to clearly disclose total cost information to prevent deception. The agency argued that the ruling could have disastrous consequences for consumer protection if...

