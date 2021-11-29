House Lawmakers Prod FAA Chief For Boeing Oversight Info

By Linda Chiem (November 29, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- Several House Democrats pressed the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday for more information on what else is being done to hold Boeing accountable in the more than two years since the deadly 737 Max crashes, saying they're still troubled by perceived gaps in oversight. Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington and Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona, both of whom serve on the House Subcommittee on Aviation, sent a letter to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson asking for clarity on whether the agency is digging into Boeing and other...

