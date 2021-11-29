Florida Real Estate Roundup: Ashworth Park, Via Mizner, Onda

By Nathan Hale (November 29, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- As the Florida real estate market heated up last week, deals were closing right up to the Thanksgiving holiday. Miami-based 13th Floor Investments on Tuesday secured Hallandale Beach's 15.5-acre Ashworth Park development site, one of South Florida's last large-scale urban development sites, for $18.5 million. The rectangular site, which is equidistant from downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, consists of multiple parcels adjacent to the Big Easy Casino and a rapidly urbanizing area that has more than $1 billion in projects under construction, planned or approved, according to an announcement from 13th Floor and JLL Capital Markets, which represented seller TS&B...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS