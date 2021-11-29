Albright Names WDTX Litigator As New Magistrate Judge

By Dani Kass (November 29, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Monday confirmed that he's selected Derek Gilliland — a defender of the judge's broad venue stance and his former co-counsel in a massive patent case — as his second magistrate judge for the Western District of Texas' Waco division. The Sorey & Gilliland LLP attorney will join the court in April pending the government clearance process. The Judicial Conference of the United States authorized the Waco division to get a second magistrate judge this summer, in the hopes of keeping up with the mass of patent litigation Judge Albright has drawn to his court. Gilliland would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS