Ex-Google Workers Say Co. Breached 'Don't Be Evil' Mandate

By Hailey Konnath (November 29, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- A trio of former Google workers sued the tech giant Monday, claiming that it violated its own "Don't be evil" mandate when it fired them after they questioned the company's work with the Trump administration at the U.S.'s southern border. Google has already been accused of violating the National Labor Relations Act by firing some of its employees — and disciplining others — for purportedly breaking internal rules in late 2019 amid worker unrest over the company's perceived ethical failures, notably its work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Monday's suit targets those internal policies,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS