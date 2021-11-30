Albright Reverses Himself, Sends OpenText Suit To Calif.

By Ryan Davis (November 30, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- After refusing to transfer OpenText's patent suit against Alfresco Software to California, Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright reversed course once Alfresco asked the Federal Circuit to intervene, granting transfer based on "intervening guidance" from the appeals court's recent venue rulings. Before the Federal Circuit could weigh in this time around, the judge who oversees roughly a quarter of all patent cases in America on Nov. 19 vacated his Sept. 30 transfer denial. On his own motion, Judge Albright held that on second thought, recent mandamus orders telling him to transfer cases, as well as related litigation in the Golden State,...

