Nomadix's Rival Breached Patent Agreement, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (November 29, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- Network device maker Nomadix told a California federal jury during opening statements Monday that a rival breached an agreement and is now acting "like a school kid showing up late for class" with excuses. Douglas G. Muehlhauser of Knobbe Martens, who represents Nomadix Inc. in its suit against Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment Ltd., told the jury that the companies reached an agreement in 2010 to settle Nomadix's patent infringement claims. Guest-Tek agreed to pay accurate royalties to use Nomadix's patents for aiding hotel customers' internet connectivity, but Guest-Tek quickly breached that agreement, he said. After an initial quarterly payment in 2011 of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS