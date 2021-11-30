Chatham Asset Management Ups RR Donnelley Bid To $10.25

By Leslie Pappas (November 30, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. confirmed on Tuesday that private equity firm Chatham Asset Management LLC has upped its bid to acquire the company to $10.25 per share, intensifying its efforts to snatch the marketing communications firm away from would-be purchaser Atlas Holdings LLC. The revised proposal, which Chatham announced in a letter to the board late Monday and RRD confirmed on Tuesday, bested Chatham's previous $9.10-per-share offer and topped a competing $10-per-share bid from an unnamed "strategic party" that RRD disclosed a day earlier. The Chicago-based RRD, which signed an $8.52-per-share merger agreement with affiliates of Atlas on Nov. 3,...

