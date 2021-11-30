Ikea Seeks Early Win In Retired Store Manager's Benefits Suit

By Rosie Manins (November 30, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- Ikea has sought an early win in a retired Georgia store manager's benefits dispute, telling a Georgia federal judge Monday the longtime staffer inexplicably missed an opportunity to get almost a million dollars worth of life insurance. Ikea Property Inc. and Ikea North America Services LLC asked U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg to grant summary judgment in their favor and end all claims brought against them by Georgia resident James Anastos, who spent the majority of his 25-year employment with Ikea as the manager of its Atlanta store. The global home furnishings business was denied its attempt to dismiss Anastos'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS