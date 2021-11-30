NJ Justices Skeptical Convicted Atty Can Keep License

By Bill Wichert (November 30, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court appeared skeptical Tuesday of a suspended attorney's bid to avoid losing her state law license following her criminal convictions for taking part in a roughly $873,000 mortgage fraud scheme, challenging her stance that her falsification of documents solely warranted a suspension. During a hearing on a disciplinary panel's recommendation to disbar Stephanie Hand for the knowing misappropriation of escrow funds, justices cast doubt on the argument from her lawyer, John McGill III, that her unethical conduct fell within a line of New Jersey cases in which attorneys were suspended for falsifying documents as part of a...

