Feds Fight 'Irrelevant' Discovery In Asylum Turnback Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 30, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- The federal government opposed a class of asylum-seekers' request for information they say will help clarify whether the government is complying with orders directing authorities to process some asylum claims, telling a California district court the requests are overbroad and irrelevant. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday opposed three discovery requests leveled by asylum-seekers who have accused the federal government of delaying compliance with a 2019 order blocking DHS from applying an unwritten "turnback policy" stopping asylum-seekers at the southern border and a 2020 order clarifying the directive. The federal government urged the court to reject requests for information...

