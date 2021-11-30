Ex-Law Student Says Emory Mishandled Sex Assault Case

By Emily Sides (November 30, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A former Emory University School of Law student has anonymously filed a federal lawsuit alleging the Atlanta-based university violated her Title IX protections against gender-based discrimination and retaliated against her for reporting that a law student who worked for the school had harassed and raped her. A woman identified only as Jane Doe said in a complaint filed Sunday that Emory University Inc. denied her the ability to pursue her law degree, which forced her to lose out on tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships, and alleged university officials showed deliberate indifference to her after she reported that she had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS