Universal Health Slams 'Audacious' Fee Bid In Investor Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 30, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Universal Health Services Inc. and its officers and directors have urged a Pennsylvania federal judge not to grant an "audacious" bid for $5.7 million in attorney fees for shareholders who accused the company of misleading them about an overbilling scheme, saying the plaintiffs lost the case. Co-lead counsel for the federal plaintiffs in the case — Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP — had asked the court earlier this month to give its final approval for a settlement the shareholders had reached with UHS and to award their co-lead...

