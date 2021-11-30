Don King Ducks Contract, Conspiracy Claims Over Title Bout

By Max Jaeger (November 30, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- Legendary promoter Don King escaped a champion boxer's contract and conspiracy claims on Tuesday when a Florida federal judge tossed part of a suit alleging he schemed to get the fighter's title stripped. Former World Boxing Association regular heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr says King and his company, Don King Productions, violated contracts by blocking him from participating in a $2 million title defense after King realized he would lose money on the bout. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas said King's actions "likely" violated federal labor protections named for former client Muhammad Ali, who frequently sparred with...

