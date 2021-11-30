Texas Justices Mull Decryption In Sirius XM's $2.5M Tax Fight

By Michelle Casady (November 30, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court questioned during oral arguments Tuesday what role the act of decrypting Sirius XM's encrypted radio signal should play in determining whether the satellite radio company is entitled to a $2.5 million franchise tax refund. Sirius XM is fighting an appeals court's ruling that the company's receipts for tax years 2010 and 2011 should be sourced based on the proportion of subscribers in Texas to subscribers nationwide. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) The state's high court agreed in September to hear the case, which asks it to determine whether the test to decide if a service has been "performed in...

