7th Circ. Seems Unconvinced Obama Center Work Must Stop

By Lauraann Wood (November 30, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit seemed unconvinced Tuesday that it should reverse a lower court's ruling and temporarily halt the construction of former President Barack Obama's planned multimillion-dollar presidential center in a historic Chicago park. During oral argument, a three-judge panel of the court appeared skeptical of the argument from Protect Our Parks Inc., the Nichols Park Advisory Council and other project opponents that a district court should have granted their request for a preliminary injunction and halted the presidential center's construction in Chicago's Jackson Park while the court worked to resolve their legal challenge. U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood, for example, pushed...

