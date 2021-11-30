Samsung Gets Shattered Glass Claims Sent To Arbitration

By Mike Curley (November 30, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge has sent to arbitration the bulk of a proposed class action alleging Samsung Electronics America Inc. sold phones with cameras that had glass prone to shattering, saying the class members all received notice of the arbitration agreement when they purchased their phones. In an opinion filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andre M. Espinosa granted the bid to compel arbitration and stay the case for all 20 named plaintiffs except two, Amber and Justin O'Connor, who had opted out of the arbitration agreement about a month after buying the phones. While every class member had averred they...

