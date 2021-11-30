DOJ's 1st Wage-Fixing Case Survives Dismissal Bid

By Matthew Perlman (November 30, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court declined to toss the U.S. Department of Justice's first criminal charges over an alleged wage-fixing agreement, rejecting contentions that there's not enough precedent to criminally prosecute that type of activity. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant denied a motion to dismiss the DOJ's criminal price-fixing case, finding that the scheme alleged would be considered price-fixing under antitrust law. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) The DOJ accuses Neeraj Jindal, the former owner of a physical therapist staffing company, and an ex-director of the company, John Rodgers, of violating antitrust law through a scheme to fix the wages paid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS