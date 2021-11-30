HHS Reassigns $217M From Child Shelter Contractor

By Jennifer Doherty (November 30, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced awards totaling more than $217 million for three nonprofits that are set to take over contracts to house unaccompanied migrant children previously held by the beleaguered Comprehensive Health Services LLC. According to a set of notices published in the Federal Register detailing the replacement awards, the scandal-plagued government contractor gave up the funding on Sept. 17. In its place, Urban Strategies, LSS Upbring and Southwest Key Programs Inc. have been selected to ensure that beds remain available for children arriving at the U.S. border without a guardian. Urban Strategies has...

