Teamsters Unit Says Cos. Trying To Dodge Pension Liability

By Beverly Banks (November 30, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Teamsters local asked a New York federal judge to toss a complaint from two construction companies alleging that the union tricked one of the businesses into signing a labor contract, saying the companies are attempting to avoid a pension fund withdrawal payment. Teamsters Local 814 filed a memorandum Monday supporting its motion to dismiss Executive Group and Executive Trim LLC's amended third-party complaint. The companies' suit accuses the union of making misrepresentations to convince Executive Trim to sign a collective bargaining agreement, with the ultimate goal of pressuring Executive Group to enter into a CBA as well. Executive Trim and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS