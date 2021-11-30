3rd Circ. Says Paper Too Late On Suit Over Arbitration Award

By Tim Ryan (November 30, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- The publisher of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cannot undo an arbitrator's decision requiring it to cover workers' health care cost increases after a labor contract expired, the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying the company waited too long to challenge the award in court. An arbitrator's decision was upheld by a Third Circuit panel, which required the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's publisher to cover workers' higher health care costs despite a lapsed labor contract. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The Third Circuit panel said that PG Publishing Inc. had missed its chance to sue over the December 2019 decision that found the company was required to cover health care...

