Lawmakers Reach Deal To Keep Gov't Funded Until Feb. 18

By Daniel Wilson (December 2, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- Lawmakers agreed to a bipartisan deal on Thursday extending current funding for federal agencies alongside roughly $7 billion in new funding to support Afghan refugees, likely staving off a government shutdown until Feb. 18. House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., introduced the Further Extending Government Funding Act, extending the expiration date from Dec. 3 to Feb. 18 for an existing temporary continuing resolution that is funding the government at fiscal 2021 levels. "To build pressure for an omnibus [spending bill], the CR includes virtually no changes to existing funding or policy (anomalies)," DeLauro said in a statement. "While I wish...

