Chicago Woman Gets 56 Mos. In $6.3M Medicare Fraud Case

By Ivan Moreno (November 30, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Chicago woman convicted of helping defraud Medicare of more than $6 million was sentenced Monday in Illinois federal court to 56 months in prison, despite her lawyers' arguments that she was largely unaware of the scheme and received no money from it. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall sided with the prosecutors' conclusion that 42-year-old Angelita Newton played a crucial part in the fraud from 2011 to 2017, rejecting the defense's request for probation and no prison time. In July 2017, prosecutors filed charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud against Newton and her bosses at...

