LATAM's Ch. 11 Plan Disappoints Creditors Committee

By Vince Sullivan (November 30, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Unsecured creditors of Chilean air carrier LATAM Airlines Group SA voiced their displeasure with the company's recently proposed Chapter 11 plan Tuesday in New York bankruptcy court, saying it gives insiders an unfair share of the reorganized entity. During a teleconference hearing, Allan S. Brilliant of Dechert LLP, an attorney for the committee of unsecured creditors, told the court that he reviewed the Chapter 11 documents for LATAM's plan after they hit the docket late Friday night, and argued that the plan was unconfirmable by a court because it did not treat all unsecured creditors the same. "The overall view the...

