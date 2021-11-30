Amazon Keeps Win In 3rd-Party Electric Bike Injury Suit

By Emily Field (November 30, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a suit that sought to hold Amazon liable for injuries caused by an electric bicycle sold by a third party, saying the e-commerce giant cannot be accountable for a product that was never in its possession. A five-judge panel unanimously held a lower court didn't err in dismissing Tyrone Wallace's breach of warranty claims that Amazon was careless and negligent in selling and assembling the e-bike. Amazon had shown sufficient evidence it did not make, sell or assemble the bike, the panel said. Third parties, like the Chinese-based company Eshion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS