Michigan Focuses On State Court In Enbridge Pipeline Fight

By Clark Mindock (November 30, 2021, 8:50 PM EST) -- Michigan has decided to focus its fight against Enbridge's Line 5 crude oil pipeline on proceedings in state court, asking Tuesday to drop a related federal case over the state's revocation of an easement for an underwater segment of the line. The change in legal strategy came weeks after a Michigan federal judge denied the state's efforts to get the easement suit remanded to state court. It was originally filed there by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Department of Natural Resources over a year ago, but Enbridge had it removed. With that decision in mind, the state voluntarily dismissed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS